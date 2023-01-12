Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 11, 2023

  • Shares of TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX - Free Report) surged 4.7% after reporting fourth quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.44, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92.
  • Shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI - Free Report) gained 1.8% after posting third quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.87, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
  • Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT - Free Report) shares rose 0.8% following news that the company is mulling investing $10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI.
  • CureVac N.V.’s (CVAC - Free Report) shares soared 20.6% after the company announced its plan to advance patient trials of its mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu.

