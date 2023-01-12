Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Shake Shack (SHAK) Posts Robust Q4 Preliminary Sales, Stock Up

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) reported robust preliminary sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Following the news, SHAK shares rose 6.3%. In the past six months, the stock has risen 29.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 15%.

Q4 Preliminary Results

Total revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 rose 17.3% year over year to $238.5 million. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, total revenues had increased 17.5% year over year.  

Moreover, Shack sales jumped 17.4% year over year to $229.9 million in the quarter under review. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, Shack sales had risen 17.4% year over year.

Same-Shack sales rose 5.1% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, same-Shack sales had increased 6.3% year over year.

Licensed revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 increased 16.2% year over year to $8.6 million.

During the quarter, the company opened 22 new domestic company-operated Shacks, taking the count to 36 during fiscal 2022.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fiscal 2022 Preliminary Results

In fiscal 2022, total revenues increased 21.7% year over year to $900.5 million. Moreover, Shack sales increased 21.6% year over year to $869.3 million. Same-Shack sales rose 7.8% year over year.

Licensed revenues in fiscal 2022 came in at $31.2 million.

Currently, Shake Shack carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) , Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) , and Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) .

Tecnoglass currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 34.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.2% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

Wingstop currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). WING has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12%. Shares of WING have lost 14.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank  stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wingstop’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.4% and 16.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

Domino's currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. DPZ has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.6%. Shares of DPZ have gained 31.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Domino's s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.8% and 17.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.


Published in

restaurants