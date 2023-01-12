We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walt Disney (DIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed at $96.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 0.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2023. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.28 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $90.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.45% and +9.76%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.91% lower. Walt Disney currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.15.
Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.96 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
