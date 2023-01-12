Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Brother Industries (BRTHY - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of communications and printing equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.4% downward over the last 60 days.

CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of jewellery products primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY) - free report >>

CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) - free report >>

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) - free report >>

Published in

computers medical retail