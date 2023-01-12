Back to top

Energy ETF (PXJ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 80% from its 52-week low price of $51.66/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

PXJ in Focus

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF targets the energy sector and evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action and value. It charges investors 63 basis points a year in fees (see: all the Energy ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The energy sector has been an area to watch lately, given a rise in oil prices. China reopening after COVID curbs are expected to drive the demand higher, resulting in a boost to the energy stocks. However, a surprise build in U.S. crude stock — biggest since February 2021 – could put downward pressure on oil price.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, PXJ has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.


energy etfs