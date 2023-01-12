Back to top

Company News for Jan 12, 2023

  • Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS - Free Report) fell 2% as the company has initiated a process to retrench around 6.5% of its total workforce in order to save costs.
  • Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) tumbled 4.2% after the company reported that the placement of its da Vinci robot fell 4% year over year fourth-quarter 2022 to 369.  
  • Apple Inc.’s (AAPL - Free Report) shares rose 2.1% following news that the company is mulling touchscreen Mac laptop for 2025.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC - Free Report) shares soared 21.2% following speculation that the company could be a potential acquisition target.

