SQM (SQM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SQM (SQM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $85.06, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 6.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.80, up 236.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.11 billion, up 187.03% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% higher. SQM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note SQM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.82, so we one might conclude that SQM is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that SQM has a PEG ratio of 0.36 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SQM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.