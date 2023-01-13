We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $68.54, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had gained 47.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
Exact Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Exact Sciences is projected to report earnings of -$0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $502.4 million, up 6.03% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.32% higher. Exact Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.