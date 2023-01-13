We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bilibili (BILI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bilibili (BILI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.68, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the Chinese video sharing website had gained 9.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
Bilibili will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Bilibili is projected to report earnings of -$0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $859.98 million, down 4.88% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bilibili should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bilibili is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
