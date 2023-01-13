Cutera (CUTR) Announces Preliminary Full-Year 2022 Results

Cutera Inc ( CUTR Quick Quote CUTR - Free Report) recently announced preliminary unaudited financial results for full year ended December 2022. The company expects revenues to be in the range of $252-$253 million, up 15-16% year over year on a constant-currency basis. The previously guided revenues were in the range of $255-$260 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is pegged at $257.4 million, up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $72.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.2%.
These results are subject to the completion of Cutera’s year-end financial reporting processes, and reviews as well as audit, noted the company. The company is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 28.
Brisbane, CA-based Cutera designs, develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic and dermatology solutions for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications.
Cutera benefits from significant capital equipment and consumable products demand. In the last reported quarter, consumable products’ revenues were up 66% (up 74% on a constant-currency basis), driven by strong underlying treatment volumes and addition of AviClear patient procedure revenues. Capital equipment’s sales surged 27% (up 32% in constant currency) on a year-over-year basis.
However, increasing expenses remain a major headwind amid global macroeconomic turmoil. Operating expenses were $43.7 million, up 33.2% year over year in the third quarter. Also, the rapid devaluation of the Japanese Yen against the US dollar has been concerning.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Jabil ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) and Pure Storage ( PSTG Quick Quote PSTG - Free Report) . While Arista and Jabil sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Pure Storage carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 0.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 9.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.31 per share, rising 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.
Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 7.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pure Storage’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, up 8.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 21.3%.
Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 156%. Shares of PSTG have declined 3.9% in the past year.
Cutera, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cutera, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cutera, Inc. Quote
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
