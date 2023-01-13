Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jan 13, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of KB Home (KBH - Free Report) tanked 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.47, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85.
  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) jumped 9.7% after the company announced that its fourth quarter profit is likely to be higher than expectation.
  • The Walt Disney Co.’s (DIS - Free Report) shares surged 3.6% after the company appointed Mike Parker as its new Chairman.
  • Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI - Free Report) shares plunged 16.9% after the company posted disappointing preliminary earnings and revenue data for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
     

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) - free report >>

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>

KB Home (KBH) - free report >>

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>

Published in

airlines computers construction consumer-discretionary