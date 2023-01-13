We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc (BP - Free Report) doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters.
For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
The Thunder Horse field is one of BP’s largest discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico. BP operates the field with a 75% working interest. The Thunder Horse platform, about 150 miles southeast of New Orleans, can produce up to 250,000 barrels of oil a day and up to 200 million cubic feet of natural gas a day.
BP currently operates four production platforms, namely Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika, in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. In 2021, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico produced 1.7 million barrels per day of crude oil, mostly from deepwater fields.
Offshore oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico is a major energy source in the United States. The U.S. Gulf of Mexico is one of the key operating areas of BP. The Thunder Horse project highlights the company’s continued growth and momentum in a region, which will remain a significant part of its global portfolio for years.
