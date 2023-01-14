We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hologic (HOLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $79.95, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 6.48% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 59.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $958.64 million, down 34.84% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion, which would represent changes of -42.19% and -21.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Hologic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.67.
We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HOLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.