Image: Bigstock

Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $36.99, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 0.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southwest Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 78.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.31 billion, up 24.98% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.15% lower. Southwest Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Southwest Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95.

We can also see that LUV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

