Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID - Free Report) closed at $8.15, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.42, down 13.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $375 million, up 1320.99% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.52% lower. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LCID in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.