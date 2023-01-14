We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed at $5.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 10.36% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 54.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, down 3.28% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.93% lower within the past month. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.