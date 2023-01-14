We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Docebo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 125% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.91 million, up 30.56% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Docebo Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Docebo Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Docebo Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 127.93 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.4.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.