In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Gevo (GEVO - Free Report) is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Grifols (GRFS - Free Report) is engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.
ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) is a provider of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on January 13, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)