Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Gevo (GEVO - Free Report) is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Grifols (GRFS - Free Report) is engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) is a provider of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on January 13, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) - free report >>

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy business-services medical