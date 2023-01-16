Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) engages in the provision of various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL - Free Report) is a shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL - Free Report) is a food processor and distributor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) - free report >>

Bank of Nova Scotia The (BNS) - free report >>

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples