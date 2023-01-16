In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Baron Focused Growth Fund Retail (BFGFX - Free Report) : 1.32% expense ratio and 1% management fee. BFGFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. BFGFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 20.62%.
Fidelity Select Utilities (FSUTX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSUTX is a Sector - Utilities fund, and these types of mutual funds are known for their stability; they focus on companies that provide essential services to millions of people on a daily basis like electric power, gas distribution, and water supply. With yearly returns of 10.65% over the last five years, FSUTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Nicholas Fund (NICSX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NICSX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. NICSX has an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 10.12% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.