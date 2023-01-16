Back to top

Company News for Jan 16, 2023

  • Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) shot up 12.3% after the company said that it was on track for a commercial launch in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) rose 2.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $3.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 per share.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) shares fell 1% after it cut prices of its vehicles in the United States and Europe.
  • Shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) rose 2.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.85 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share.

