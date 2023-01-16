In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 16, 2023
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) , together with its subsidiaries, is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products. Campbell Soup has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s brand strength, pricing actions and supply chain improvements are aiding growth. It benefits from strength in the Snacks business and focus on innovation. These factors were seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, with net sales and earnings rising year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company grew or held market share in most categories from the year-ago quarter. Taking into account its solid fiscal first-quarter results, management raised the fiscal 2023 view. However, Campbell Soup expects to keep witnessing cost inflation throughout fiscal 2023. That said, the company is undertaking pricing actions and cost savings to mitigate the impact of inflation. Management is on track to deliver savings worth $1 billion by fiscal 2025-end.
Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. Olympic Steel’s shares have gained since the company announced the acquisition of Metal-Fab, Inc. – its second-largest and sixth acquisition in past five years. The buyout will expand Olympic Steel’s product offerings, manufacturing capabilities and geographic presence and is also expected to be accretive to its earnings. This is in sync with the company’s strategy to diversify and grow in high-return products and services that are expected to lower earnings volatility and increase sales and profit returns. Olympic Steel’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. ZEUS has rallied around 50% in a year. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).