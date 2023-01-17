Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP - Free Report) provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA - Free Report) is a pizza restaurant franchise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 60 days.

