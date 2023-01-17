Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 17, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) shot up 1.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $18 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.9 billion.
  • Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) rose 3.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.67 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share.
  • Shaw Communications Inc.’s (SJR - Free Report) shares fell 1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.
  • Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) rose 1.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - free report >>

Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - free report >>

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) - free report >>

Published in

finance