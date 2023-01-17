We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Ultra-Cheap Value ETFs for Long-Term Investors
Value stocks, which trade at attractive price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales ratios, were relative outperformers amid last year’s market turmoil. The Russell 1000 Value Index beat its growth counterpart by about 21%.
Most value stocks are mature, dividend-paying companies that are being favored by investors currently. These stocks tend to hold up better in a rising rate and high inflation environment.
Value stocks were earlier out of favor for more than a decade as investors flocked to high-flying growth companies. However, these stocks have outperformed growth stocks by 4.1% annually in the US since 1927, per Dimensional Fund Advisers.
The Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) selects stocks based on multiple value factors. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) , UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) are its top holdings.
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV - Free Report) select stocks with highest value scores from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 900 Index respectively. Beaten-down tech giants Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN) are among the top holdings in these funds.
To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.