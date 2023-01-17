We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) closed at $179 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had gained 2.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.
United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $3.59 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.09 billion, up 1.15% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.87.
We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.