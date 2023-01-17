We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) closed at $105.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 0.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMN Healthcare Services is projected to report earnings of $2.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, down 21.97% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.23, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that AMN has a PEG ratio of 3.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.