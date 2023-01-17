We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.52, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the commercial silica producer had gained 7.03% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.71% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 259.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $406.62 million, up 42.74% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.55% lower. Silica Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Silica Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.65.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.