In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BlackRock Exchange BlkRck (STSEX) - free report >>
ProFunds Semicond UltraSector Inv (SMPIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BlackRock Exchange BlkRck (STSEX) - free report >>
ProFunds Semicond UltraSector Inv (SMPIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
BNY Mellon Appreciation Investor (DGAGX - Free Report) has a 0.89% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. DGAGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.34% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
ProFunds Semicond UltraSector Investor (SMPIX - Free Report) : 1.49% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, SMPIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. SMPIX, with annual returns of 13.49% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
BlackRock Exchange BlackRock (STSEX - Free Report) : 0.62% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. STSEX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With a five-year annual return of 11.06%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.