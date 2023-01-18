We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why A. O. Smith (AOS) Shares Are Up 4.4% in 6 Months
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 4.4% in the past six months.
What’s Aiding AOS?
A. O. Smith is gaining from robust demand for condensing boilers owing to its focus on innovation and decarbonization efforts. Pricing actions to offset high material and transportation costs are driving its North American boiler sales. Price increases have driven its North American water treatment business. Robust demand for water heating and water treating products is supporting sales from India within its Rest of the World segment.
The acquisitions made by AOS should continue to drive its top line. Its Atlantic Filter acquisition in June 2022 boosted its position in the water treatment industry and strengthened its customer base in Florida and the adjacent regions. The Canada-based Giant Factories buyout in October 2021 expanded the company’s commercial and water heater offerings. In third-quarter 2022, the Giant Factories acquisition added $25 million to the company’s North American sales.
The company’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks are noteworthy. In the first nine months of 2022, A. O. Smith paid dividends worth $131.1 million (up 4.5% year over year) and repurchased 4.5 million shares for $282 million (up 33% year over year). The quarterly dividend rate also hiked 7% to 30 cents per share in October 2022.
