Company News for Jan 18, 2023

  • Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) shot up 5.9% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25.
  • Shares of video-gaming company Roblox Corporation (RBLX - Free Report) surged 11.8% after reporting solid growth for users and bookings in December.
  • Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s (CFG - Free Report) shares fell 2.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.25 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share.
  • Shares of FB Financial Corporation (FBK - Free Report) slid 1.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $127.97 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.53 million.

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance