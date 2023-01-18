We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $441.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 8.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.41, up 2.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.25 billion, up 2.94% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.3.
Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.62 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.