We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) closed at $208.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 4.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lowe's is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.77 billion, up 6.71% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.75 per share and revenue of $97.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.2% and +1.15%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lowe's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.
Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.