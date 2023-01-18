We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) closed at $35.81, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 6.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Tenaris S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tenaris S.A. to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 119.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.59 billion, up 74.33% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenaris S.A.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. Tenaris S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Tenaris S.A. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.39.
It is also worth noting that TS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Pipe and Tube was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.
The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
