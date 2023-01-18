We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR - Free Report) closed at $270.62, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 7.56% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 7.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.44, down 9.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.64 billion, down 6.26% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Danaher currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.89, so we one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, DHR's PEG ratio is currently 2.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.