SAP's RISE With SAP Solution Continues to Gain Traction

SAP SE ( SAP Quick Quote SAP - Free Report) is expanding its 30-year partnership with CGI, which positions both companies to drive business value for their clients and help them along their digital transformation journey.
CGI, a global IT and business consulting services company, will now add RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification will allow CGI to help its clients accelerate their transitions to the cloud by modernizing their enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and offering enhanced end-to-end capabilities.
In order to support innovation in collaboration with SAP, CGI will continue to build its accelerators and tools.
RISE with SAP is a solution that helps companies transform their business processes and operations to become more agile, digital and intelligent. The solution includes a set of pre-configured, industry-specific templates and best practices for implementing SAP software, as well as a comprehensive set of services and support to help companies successfully adopt and leverage the technology.
The RISE with SAP solution continues to gain traction and will help SAP increase its market share in the cloud ERP solutions and its revenues. In the third quarter, The Rise with SAP solution was adopted by clients, including Alpargatas, Dabur India Limited, Fonterra, Nikon Corporation, Prada, RICOH CO, Roborock, Salzburg AG, Schneider Electric, Wistron Corporation and 11teamsports.
RISE with SAP will help SAP to increase the adoption of its cloud-based solutions, such as SAP S/4HANA, by providing customers with more options for implementation and support from certified partners.
For 2022, SAP anticipates cloud revenues in the range of €11.55-€11.85 billion, suggesting an increase of 23-26% at constant currency (cc). Cloud and software revenues are now expected to be between €25 billion and €25.5 billion, implying a 4-6% rise at cc. The suspension of Russian operations amid the ongoing Ukraine war is expected to affect overall performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 8.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.31 per share, rising 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.
Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 13.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Calix’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days.
Calix’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 19%. Shares of CALX have soared 22.6% in the past year.
