3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX - Free Report) . ALLIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.6%, management fee of 0.48%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.05%.
JPMorgan US Equity I (JUESX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.69%. Management fee: 0.4%. JUESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.26% over the last five years.
Victory Sycamore Established Value R6 (VEVRX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVRX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.06%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.