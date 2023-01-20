We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southern Co. (SO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Southern Co. (SO - Free Report) closed at $66.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the power company had lost 4.26% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southern Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Southern Co. to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.08 billion, up 5.47% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% lower. Southern Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Southern Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.25, so we one might conclude that Southern Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that SO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.16 at yesterday's closing price.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.