3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Advisor Utilities Fund I (FUGIX - Free Report) . FUGIX is a Sector - Utilities fund, and these types of mutual funds are known for their stability; they focus on companies that provide essential services to millions of people on a daily basis like electric power, gas distribution, and water supply. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.53%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.41%.
Pioneer Disciplined Growth Fund Y (INYDX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.84%. Management fee: 0.63%. INYDX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.23% over the last five years.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund R6 (JUEMX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUEMX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.55% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.