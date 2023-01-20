We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Aerospace and Mid-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks fell as weak economic data fueled recession worries and hawkish comments from Fed officials soured investor mood. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 0.7% and (DIA - Free Report) shed 0.7%, while (QQQ - Free Report) moved down 1% in the last trading session.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
(ITA - Free Report) : Volume 4.46 Times Average
This aerospace ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.6 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 608,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as ITA lost 1.3% in the last session.
The move was largely due to its resiliency to the recent market volatility and could have a big impact on aerospace ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. ITA has shed 0.1% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.
(IWS - Free Report) : Volume 3.51 Times Average
This mid-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 2.2 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 651,000 shares and came as IWS declined 1.11% in the last trading session.
The movement can largely be blamed on its stability characteristics amid market turmoil relative to most other products in the space. IWS has declined 3.9% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.