Company News for Jan 20, 2023

  • Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) declined 2.1%, despite improving its sales guidance, as it warned about commodity costs putting pressure on its profits.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) rose 2.3% as the energy sector bucked the day’s trend.
  • Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC - Free Report) shares jumped 4.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) slid 3.5% on the broader tech slump.

