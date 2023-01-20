Back to top

Oil Giant Resumes Uptrend on Q4 Earnings Beat

Read MoreHide Full Article

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) has surged more than 55% in the past year despite the price of oil falling markedly from its peak in March of last year. The stock is hovering near a 52-week high amid Q4 earnings results that beat expectations. Strong demand for drilling services and equipment helped boost profits, as the company’s fourth-quarter per share earnings were the highest since 2015.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.71/share, surpassing the $0.69/share Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. SLB’s fourth-quarter per share earnings were the highest since 2015. Revenues of $7.88 billion also exceeded estimates.

Schlumberger is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 12.73%. SLB and the energy sector continue to hold up well in a difficult market environment.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Schlumberger Limited (SLB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings energy investing oil-energy stock-performance