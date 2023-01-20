We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oil Giant Resumes Uptrend on Q4 Earnings Beat
Oilfield services giant Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) has surged more than 55% in the past year despite the price of oil falling markedly from its peak in March of last year. The stock is hovering near a 52-week high amid Q4 earnings results that beat expectations. Strong demand for drilling services and equipment helped boost profits, as the company’s fourth-quarter per share earnings were the highest since 2015.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.71/share, surpassing the $0.69/share Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. SLB’s fourth-quarter per share earnings were the highest since 2015. Revenues of $7.88 billion also exceeded estimates.
Schlumberger is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 12.73%. SLB and the energy sector continue to hold up well in a difficult market environment.