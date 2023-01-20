We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) closed at $87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 6.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, down 3.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.93 billion, down 2.19% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS Health. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. CVS Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, CVS Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.87.
Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.