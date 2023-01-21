We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TJX (TJX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
TJX (TJX - Free Report) closed at $79.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 1.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 14.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.03 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $49.45 billion, which would represent changes of +9.47% and +1.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.94, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.43 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.5 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.