FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.
Heading into today, shares of the business development company had gained 8.58% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FS KKR Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $431.6 million, up 18.57% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FS KKR Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FS KKR Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, FS KKR Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.82, which means FS KKR Capital is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
