Hercules Technology (HTGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hercules Technology (HTGC - Free Report) closed at $13.90, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 3.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Hercules Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hercules Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.68 million, up 26.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hercules Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Hercules Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.82, so we one might conclude that Hercules Technology is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.