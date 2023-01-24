We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell's (SHEL) Prelude FLNG Restarts First Cargo Since Fire
Shell (SHEL - Free Report) recently announced the restart of liquefied natural gas (LNG - Free Report) cargoes from its Prelude floating LNG (FLNG - Free Report) facility offshore Australia, following a temporary fire-related technical outage in December.
According to Shell, the fire was promptly put out and the area was declared safe; it also stated that no one was hurt and all of the facility's workers were safe and well.
Following a small fire at the 3.6M metric tons/year facility, Prelude, the largest floating plant for natural gas liquefaction in the world, had paused its gas production last month due to an ongoing investigation.
The most recent incident happened only a year after a similar fire forced the vessel to go down for nearly five months. The unit was also offline from June to September 2022 due to industrial action by the workers protesting for enhanced pay.
Prelude FLNG has a minimum annual liquid production capacity of 5.3 million tons per annum (mtpa), which includes 3.6 mtpa of LNG, 1.3 mtpa of condensate, and 0.4 mtpa of liquefied petroleum gas. With a 67.5% ownership in the facility, Shell is the largest shareholder.
