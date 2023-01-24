In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Adv Semiconductors I (FELIX) - free report >>
Janus Henderson Global Life Sci I (JFNIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Adv Semiconductors I (FELIX) - free report >>
Janus Henderson Global Life Sci I (JFNIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
AB Large Cap Growth Adivsor (APGYX - Free Report) has a 0.57% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.07% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FELIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 16.38% over the last five years, FELIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science I (JFNIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 12.02%. JFNIX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.