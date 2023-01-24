Back to top

Company News for Jan 23, 2023

  • Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (RF - Free Report) gained 4.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s (HBAN - Free Report) shares increased 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.
  • Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) soared 20% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.08 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share.
  • PPG Industries, Inc.’s (PPG - Free Report) shares jumped 6% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.

