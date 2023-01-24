We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Rewards Investors With 5% Dividend Hike
In a shareholder-friendly move, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT - Free Report) has announced a hike in its dividend payout. JBHT’s board of directors has approved a dividend hike of 5%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 40 cents per share to 42 cents. The raised dividend will be paid out on Feb 24, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Feb 10, 2023. The move reflects JBHT’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
J.B. Hunt has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks which are encouraging. Last year too (in January 2022), J.B. Hunt hiked its dividend by 33% to 40 cents per share (annually: $1.60).
In 2021, JBHT rewarded its shareholders through a combination of cash dividends ($124.44 million) and share repurchases ($28.47 million). Continuing the shareholder-friendly approach, the company returned approximately $886 million to shareholders through a combination of dividends ($114.23 million) and share buybacks ($26.84 million) during 2020.
Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like JBHT, are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty like the current scenario.
JBHT’s management’s decision to increase its quarterly dividend payout reflects the company’s commitment toward boosting shareholder value apart from underlining confidence in its business. We believe such shareholder-friendly initiatives boost investor confidence and positively impact the company’s bottom line.
Currently, J.B. Hunt carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
